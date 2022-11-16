CHURCH EVENTS: Biscuit sale, grief support, and special services

Sausage biscuit sale

The Midway UMC Sausage Biscuit Sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will also be a bake sale, craft sale, vendor’s sale and raffle.

The church is located at 708 South Main Street in Kannapolis.

Surviving the holidays

GriefShare Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death.

You are invited to join us for this encouraging seminar at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, Concord, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Special services at Coldwater

Coldwater Baptist Church, 1045 South Union St., Concord, has two special services scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27.

There will be a puppet performance at the 11 a.m. worship service that day.

Then the Hanging of the Greens will be held that evening at 6 p. m. This service focuses on decorating the sanctuary for the Advent season.

Everyone is invited to join us for these special events. The pastor is the Rev. Wade Abercrombie.

Christmas in the City

Christmas in the City is coming to town once again, Dec. 2-4 and 9-11.

This premier production is a stunning variety show bringing the true essence of the Christmas Season to life using various forms of creative and performing arts in a way that entertains and inspires the soul.

Hosted at He’s Alive Church, Christmas in the City includes: music with a live band, top-notch singers, traditional and modern Christmas songs, energetic dancers, state-of-the-art media and lighting, and inspirational drama.

Tickets are just $15 and can be purchased at: https://www.hesalivechurch.org/christmasinthecity.

— From Staff Reports