CHURCH EVENTS: Christmas programs and surviving the holidays

Surviving the holidays

GriefShare Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. You are invited to join us for this encouraging seminar at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, Concord, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Christmas in the City

Christmas in the City is coming to town once again on Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11.

This premier production is a stunning variety show bringing the true essence of the Christmas season to life using various forms of creative and performing arts in a way that entertains and inspires the soul.

Hosted at He’s Alive Church, Christmas in the City includes: music with a live band, top-notch singers, traditional and modern Christmas songs, energetic dancers, state-of-the-art media and lighting, and inspirational drama. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at: https://www.hesalivechurch.org/christmasinthecity.

Concert of carols

The 55-voice Piedmont Choral Society presents familiar, traditional carols accompanied by a 20-plus member professional orchestra.

The free concert will be Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at Forest Hill UMC, 265 Union St. N., Concord.

Order Boston butts or turkey breasts

New Gilead Reformed Church will be taking orders for Boston butts and turkey breasts for Christmas from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the scout hut. Cost is $35 for Boston butt or turkey breast and $5 for a quart of slaw.

Pick up will be Friday, Dec. 23, between 2-4 p.m. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.