CHURCH EVENTS: Christmas programs highlight special services

Advent Stations (Changing Nativity) display

Calvary Lutheran Church is displaying an Outdoor Advent Station — a scene made with its newly restored life-size nativity figures. The scene will change for each week of Advent, ending with the nativity by Christmas Day.

Viewers can stay in their car and listen to a short message by tuning their radio to 87.9, or are welcome to sit on the bench and read the message from the guide provided. The display is outdoors and “open” at all times. This event is free. Calvary Lutheran Church is at 950 Bradley St. NE, Concord.

Puppet show at Harmony UMC

Harmony United Methodist Church would like to welcome everyone to a puppet presentation of “Sunshine and Snowflakes” on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Puppeteers ae all members of the church.

Service will be live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch and we welcome all who are unable to join us in person to enjoy it online.

The church is at 101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor is Thad Brown.

Big band concert and Christmas tea

A Rowan Big Band All-Stars Christmas Concert will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church followed by Calvary’s Annual Christmas Tea on Sunday, Dec 18, at 5 p.m.

The Rowan Big Band All-Stars entertains with their big band holiday music selections. The concert is followed by refreshments at Calvary’s Annual Christmas Tea. This event is free. Calvary Lutheran Church is at 950 Bradley St. NE, Concord.

Feeding Kannapolis Hunger

Second Presbyterian Church partners with Feeding Kannapolis Hunger to provide eggs, bread, coffee, and in-season fresh fruits and vegetables to our neighbors who drive through our parking lot at 1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. The distribution begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. and lasts as long as food is available.

No applications or paper work are required to be able to receive food. We have been richly blessed by local farmers for providing fresh food to help us in assisting about 175 families every other week during this year.

The next event is Saturday, Dec. 24.

Harmony Christmas Eve service

On Saturday, Dec. 24, Harmony United Methodist Church is having an in-house communion service in the sanctuary at 6 p.m.

The sermon will be “What Is Your Gift?” Scripture: Matthew 2:1-2; Isaiah 60:3, 6; Psalm 72:10-11; Matthew 2:3-12. We welcome you to join us for our communion service!

The church will not have a service on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch and we welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online.

The church is at 101 White St. NW, Concord.