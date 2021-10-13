 Skip to main content
Church events coming up
Church events coming up

  • Updated
Rev. Erin Burleson

Burleson to speak at homecoming

Homecoming at Jackson Park United Methodist Church will be on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 10:30 a.m.

Guest preacher will be Rev. Erin Burleson.

The church is located at 715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis.

New Gilead BBQ dinner

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a BBQ Chicken Dinner on Saturday Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. until sold out. Carry out only, no dine in.

Price includes: half BBQ Chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, and dessert for $10; Whole Chicken for $8; Quart of slaw for $5.

The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

For questions or call ahead orders: 704-788-1202.

Victory annual barbecue coming up

Victory Tabernacle Ministries of Harrisburg will host their annual barbecue sale on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. until. The sale will be held at 206 Morris Drive, Harrisburg.

Barbeque plates are $10 and come with slaw, baked beans, a roll and drink. Brisket plates are $10 and come with slaw, baked beans, a roll and drink. Smoked chicken plates are $10 and come with green beans, potato salad, a roll and drink. A quart of barbeque is $15. Sandwiches are $8.

To pre-order call Mother Betty Bennett at 704-891-0762 or Deaconess Jean Evans 704-777-5228.

