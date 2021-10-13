Church events coming up

Burleson to speak at homecoming

Homecoming at Jackson Park United Methodist Church will be on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 10:30 a.m.

Guest preacher will be Rev. Erin Burleson.

The church is located at 715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis.

New Gilead BBQ dinner

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a BBQ Chicken Dinner on Saturday Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. until sold out. Carry out only, no dine in.

Price includes: half BBQ Chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, and dessert for $10; Whole Chicken for $8; Quart of slaw for $5.

The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

For questions or call ahead orders: 704-788-1202.

Victory annual barbecue coming up

Victory Tabernacle Ministries of Harrisburg will host their annual barbecue sale on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. until. The sale will be held at 206 Morris Drive, Harrisburg.