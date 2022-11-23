CHURCH EVENTS: Feeding the hungry, grief support, and special services

Feeding Kannapolis Hunger

On Saturday, Nov. 26, Second Presbyterian Church partners with Feeding Kannapolis Hunger to provide eggs, bread, coffee, and in-season fresh fruits and vegetables to our neighbors who drive through our parking lot at 1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.

The distribution begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. and lasts as long as food is available.

No applications or paper work are required to be able to receive food. We have been richly blessed by local farmers for providing fresh food to help us in assisting about 175 families every other week during this year.

Upcoming dates for this event will be the 10th and 24th of December.

Surviving the holidays

GriefShare Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death.

You are invited to join us for this encouraging seminar at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, Concord, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Special services at Coldwater

Coldwater Baptist Church, 1045 South Union St., Concord, has two special services scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27.

There will be a puppet performance at the 11 a.m. worship service that day.

Then the Hanging of the Greens will be held that evening at 6 p.m. This service focuses on decorating the sanctuary for the Advent season.

Everyone is invited to join us for these special events. The pastor is the Rev. Wade Abercrombie.

Christmas in the City

Christmas in the City is coming to town once again on Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11.

This premier production is a stunning variety show bringing the true essence of the Christmas season to life using various forms of creative and performing arts in a way that entertains and inspires the soul.

Hosted at He’s Alive Church, Christmas in the City includes: music with a live band, top-notch singers, traditional and modern Christmas songs, energetic dancers, state-of-the-art media and lighting, and inspirational drama.

Tickets are just $15 and can be purchased at: https://www.hesalivechurch.org/christmasinthecity.

Concert of carols

The 55-voice Piedmont Choral Society presents familiar, traditional carols accompanied by a 20+ member professional orchestra.

The free concert will be on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday. Dec. 4 at 3 pm at Forest Hill UMC, 265 Union Street North, Concord.