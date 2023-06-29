The Bulb Market: Fresh produce and more

The Bulb Market at Grace Lutheran Church is open every Friday from 3-4 p.m. Fresh produce for the community. Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center will be offering primary care and basic health screenings on-site at Grace Lutheran Church every second Friday of each month. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

A summer of fitness

Revelation Fitness is at Grace Lutheran Church on Mondays this summer from 6-7 p.m.

Led by Revelation Wellness certified instructors Stephanie Flowe and Rebecca Hoover, Revelation Fitness combines tabata, drumstick cardio, circuit work with the Word of God to create an atmosphere of acceptance and community, moving our bodies in joy, not perfection.

Ages 10 and older are welcome, of all fitness levels. Bring water, hand weights, drumsticks and a mat (all are available if needed). There is no cost, but donations to Grace Lutheran Church Health ministry are accepted.

For more information, call Rebecca Hoover, faith community nurse, at 980-721-4321. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

Midway Dinner Church

Midway United Methodist Church is having Dinner Church on Thursday, July 6. All are welcome to come have dinner and fellowship at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The church is located at 108 Bethpage Road in Kannapolis.

6 Sunday Nights of Summer

The Concord Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church holds six Sunday Nights of Summer with fun, food and fellowship, July 9 through Aug. 13.

A light supper will be provided at 5:30 p.m., followed at 6:15 p.m. by a devotion and classes in cake decorating, woodworking, art, and gardening/bonsai, hymn singing and games — all activities ending at 7:15 p.m. Both adults and children are welcome.

Concord ARP Church is located at 177 Union St. North.

Got a special church event?

Is your church having a special event? Let use know. Email jstamey@independenttribune.com.