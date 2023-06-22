Juneteenth Festival

The Juneteenth Festival is on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marvin Caldwell Park, 362 Georgia St, SW, Concord.

For more information, visit www.concordcabarrusjuneteenth.org, or call 704-918-5424.

Concord’s Summer Community Fun Fair

First Missionary Baptist Church (FMBC) will host a Summer Community Fun Fair at Marvin Caldwell Park, 362 Georgia St. SW, Concord, on Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adults, teenagers and children of all ages within the city of Concord and the surrounding Charlotte metropolitan areas will benefit from this family-fun event. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

FMBC is located at 59 Chestnut Drive SW, Concord, and has served the community for more than 140 years. FMBC partners with the House of Hope, which provides several essential services.

Their flagship service is their free emergency food distribution center Operation Breadbasket. Through this program, the church offers a 7-day supply of free groceries to those in need.

“We here at FMBC are honored to host this event as we serve the people of Concord. I’m excited for us to provide a haven for all people to fellowship and have their needs met,” says Lead Pastor Herb Rhedrick.

The Summer Community Fun Fair in Concord will begin with a 45-minute worship service in the park at 11 a.m., and the day’s festivities will conclude at 4 p.m. A local disc jockey, DJ K-otik, will be on-site with food truck vendors serving hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks and desserts. Children’s activities include a bounce house, face painting, crafts, and obstacle courses.

Adults can participate in their favorite card games, such as Spades, and Bid Whiz, or board games, like Backgammon and Dominos, while sports enthusiasts can compete in three-on-three basketball tournaments. Attendees can enter a raffle to win prizes before the end of the event.

Community Partners include Atrium Health, Bunk57 Ministries, Cabarrus Health Alliance, Concord Fire Department, DJ K-otik, Laff House, and Kristins Kreations.

Contact FMBC: For more information, please visit https://www.fmbc-concord.org/sundayfunday/

Men's health lunch and learn

Grace Lutheran Church is holding a Men’s Health Lunch & Learn with Dr. Derrick Anderson.

Take charge of your health Sunday, June 25, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

The Bulb Market: Fresh produce and more

The Bulb Market at Grace Lutheran Church is open every Friday from 3-4 p.m. Fresh produce for the community. Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center will be offering primary care and basic health screenings on-site at Grace Lutheran Church every second Friday of each month. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

A summer of fitness

Revelation Fitness is at Grace Lutheran Church on Mondays this summer from 6-7 p.m.

Led by Revelation Wellness certified instructors Stephanie Flowe and Rebecca Hoover, Revelation Fitness combines tabata, drumstick cardio, circuit work with the Word of God to create an atmosphere of acceptance and community, moving our bodies in joy, not perfection.

Ages 10 and older are welcome, all fitness levels. Bring water, hand weights, drumsticks and a mat (all are available if needed). There is no cost, but donations to Grace Lutheran Church Health ministry are accepted.

For more information, contact Rebecca Hoover, faith community nurse, at 980-721-4321. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

Mt. Mitchell hot dog sale

Mt. Mitchell UMC will be holding a hot dog sale Wednesday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 6001 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Kannapolis. For more information, call 704-933-0155.

6 Sunday Nights of Summer

The Concord Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church holds six Sunday Nights of Summer with fun, food and fellowship, July 9 through Aug. 13.

A light supper will be provided at 5:30 p.m., followed at 6:15 p.m. by a devotion and classes in cake decorating, woodworking, art, and gardening/bonsai, hymn singing and games — all activities ending at 7:15 p.m. Both adults and children are welcome.

Concord ARP Church is located at 177 Union St. North.

