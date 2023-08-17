United Baptist pastor anniversary

United Baptist Church will celebrate the 49th anniversary for the Rev. John E. Jones. The church is inviting everyone to come out and celebrate as it honors Pastor and Mrs. John E. Jones on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the 11 a.m. morning service.

The 49th anniversary will be held at United Baptist Church, 3001 Clermont Ave., Kannapolis. Evangelist Cathye Marlin, First Lady of Fairview Heights Baptist Church, Salisbury, will be the speaker.

Poplar Tent community food drive

A community food drive will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church, at 6841 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Curbside drop-off will be in front of the fellowship hall.

Poplar Tent’s food drive benefits the food pantries of Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM) in Concord, Kannapolis and Harrisburg.

CCM’s current food pantry critical needs are: canned chicken, other canned meats (hash, chili, Vienna sausages), canned peas, carrots, potatoes, mixed vegetables, canned beans (except baked beans, pork and beans), any canned fruit, macaroni & cheese, pasta sauce, peanut butter, cereal, toilet paper and paper towels.

CCM is always seeking low sodium items, no added sugar items and whole grain items.

Currently they have plenty canned green beans, corn, diced tomatoes, spaghetti, rice, tuna and dried beans.

Covered dish dinner

Former members of the Branchview First Church of God are having a covered dish dinner on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1-5 p.m. in the fellowship building at 246 Branchview Drive in Concord.

Tell all former members, if possible, to contact gmtsr@yahoo.com or call 980-621-0374. Looking forward to seeing you there.

The Bulb Market: Fresh produce and more

The Bulb Market at Grace Lutheran Church is open every Friday from 3-4 p.m. with fresh produce for the community. Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center will be offering primary care and basic health screenings on-site at the church on the second Friday of each month. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

A summer of fitness

Revelation Fitness is at Grace Lutheran Church on Mondays this summer from 6-7 p.m.

Led by Revelation Wellness certified instructors Stephanie Flowe and Rebecca Hoover, Revelation Fitness combines tabata, drumstick cardio and circuit work with the Word of God to create an atmosphere of acceptance and community, moving our bodies in joy, not perfection.

Ages 10 and older, of all fitness levels, are welcome. Bring water, hand weights, drumsticks and a mat (all are available if needed). There is no cost, but donations to Grace Lutheran Church health ministry are accepted.

For more information, call Rebecca Hoover, faith community nurse, at 980-721-4321. Grace Lutheran is located at 58 Chestnut Drive, Concord.

Griefshare support group

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for a Griefshare support group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays, Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

There will be no meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Community breakfast

Community breakfast at Cold Springs Global Methodist Church sponsored by the Methodist Men, 2550 Cold Springs Road, Concord, is offered on the first Saturday of each month from 7-10 a.m. The next breakfast is Saturday, Sept. 2.