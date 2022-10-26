CHURCH EVENTS: Youth fundraiser, harvest sale and craft sale

Youth group plans fundraiser

Harrisburg Baptist Church Youth Group will be having its annual barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get 1 pound OR three sandwiches for $10. Homemade baked goods will also be available for purchase for $1.50 each. Eat in or take out. Come support the youth group!

Harvest Sale at Wilmar Park

Wilmar Park Baptist Church will hold a Harvest Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. until.

There will be a hot dog sale and crafts. Homemade canned items, fresh made bread, pies, cakes, fresh ground cornmeal and casseroles will be available. The festival will be held at 584 NW Wilmar St., Concord.

Vendor and craft sale

On Saturday, November 12th, New Gilead Reformed Church will have a Vendor & Craft Show from 10 a.m. to-5 p.m in the church parking lot. A hotdog sale will also be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.