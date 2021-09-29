Church happenings

Special singing
Eastwod Baptist Church is having a special singing featuring the Detty Sisters on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. The church is located at 320 Cook St. in Kannapolis.
St. Stephens bazaar and harvest sale
St. Stephens Wesleyan Church, near Georgeville off Highway 200, will hold their Annual Bazaar and Harvest Sale on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast biscuits will e served from 8 to 10 a.m., hot dogs from 11 a.m . to 7 p.m. and Chicken Noodle Dinner from 4 to 7:00 p.m. or we run out.
Many baked goods, jams/jellies, Christmas decorations, fall items, crafts and much more will be for sale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For information call 704-782-6677 before day of sale. Food orders and day of sale please call 704-723-1143.
Calvary Baptist homecoming
Calvary Baptist Church’s Homecoming service, celebrating 82 years, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 10:45 a.m.
There will be no meal. Pastor of the church is Pastor Trey Palmer. The church is located at 703 Buick Ave., Kannapolis.
Franklin Heights homecoming
Franklin Heights Baptist Church will be celebrating Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Sunday School will be at 9 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 526 Wright Ave. Kannapolis.
Church BBQ dinner
New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a BBQ Chicken Dinner on Saturday Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. until sold out. Carry out only, no dine in.
Price includes: half BBQ Chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, and dessert for $10; Whole Chicken for $8; Quart of slaw for $5.
The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.
For questions or call ahead orders 704-788-1202.