Church Street a little cleaner today thanks to county volunteers

A problem lines many North Carolina roads and Cabarrus is no exception. That problem? Lots of litter.

On April 12, a group of Cabarrus County employees volunteered their time to collect roadside trash over a two-mile stretch of Church Street in Concord, from the Cabarrus County Government Center to Mr. C’s Restaurant.

The effort was part of North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) 2021 Spring Litter Sweep, running April 10 through 24.

Donning orange safety vests, gloves and face coverings, the volunteers scoured both sides of the street, collecting five full bags of trash and one bag of recyclable material.

“We came across a lot of cigarette butts, disposable masks and trash from fast food restaurants,” said Hanna Lightsey, who organized the event and serves as internal communications specialist for the County. “It’s upsetting to see that amount of trash on our roadsides … knowing it’s there because someone was careless. It takes an effort from everyone to keep our streets clean, safe and beautiful.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}