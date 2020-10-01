City Allocates Additional CARES Funds to Help Residents of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS -- The Kannapolis City Council recently approved $190,725 in non-profit grants for 13 local organizations. The funds are to be used for preparing, preventing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds must be used to benefit the residents of Kannapolis.
Grants were awarded to:
- Academic Learning Center - $10,000 to be used for after-school tutoring, stipends and supplies
- AYA House Inc .- $17,000 to be used for increasing rehabilitation bed space and PPE supplies
- Bethel Enrichment Center - $5,000 to be used for daily feeding and holiday baskets
- Boys and Girls Club - $17,500 to be used for PPE supplies and educational and enrichment activities to assist in adjusting school schedules
- Cabarrus Health Interest - $10,000 to be used for financial support for Cabarrus Health Alliance Patients
- Community Free Clinic - $13,225 to be used for equipment and Wi-Fi for Community Free Clinic patients and virtual instruction
- Elder Orphan Care - $25,000 to be used for food and PPE for the elderly and disabled
- Feeding Kannapolis Hunger - $10,000 to be used for fresh produce and vegetable giveaways
- Operation Homeless - $5,000 to be used for transportation, utilities and housing assistance
- Raised Ministries - $18,000 to be used for a community garden
- Rowan Cabarrus YMCA - $40,000 to be used for PPE supplies and the Y Academy created in partnership with Kannapolis City Schools
- Unity United Methodist Church - $10,000 to be used for hot meals for the elderly and disabled
- Vision for Life - $10,000 to be used for a remote learning program
The City of Kannapolis has received a total of $230,437 in federal funding as part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. As part of the CARES Act, the funds are allocated through the existing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
In June, the Kannapolis City Council approved giving the funds to non-profit agencies responding to the coronavirus. At that time the first round of funds in the amount of $100,000 was allocated to Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM) to assist with rent, utility, and mortgage payments for low- and moderate-income Kannapolis residents.
