City Allocates Additional CARES Funds to Help Residents of Kannapolis

The City of Kannapolis has received a total of $230,437 in federal funding as part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. As part of the CARES Act, the funds are allocated through the existing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

In June, the Kannapolis City Council approved giving the funds to non-profit agencies responding to the coronavirus. At that time the first round of funds in the amount of $100,000 was allocated to Cooperative Christian Ministries (CCM) to assist with rent, utility, and mortgage payments for low- and moderate-income Kannapolis residents.