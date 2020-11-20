City of Concord closed for Thanksgiving holiday

In observance of Thanksgiving, City of Concord offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday’s garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection will operate on a regular schedule next week. However, Thursday and Friday customers will have a one-day delay, with Thursday’s items collected on Friday and Friday’s items collected on Saturday. Also, there will be no yard waste or loose-leaf collection next week.

Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, and bulky waste must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6:00 a.m., they may not be located and miss collection. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.

Rider Transit will not be in service on Thursday, November 26, resuming regular service on Friday, November 27.

City parks and greenways will be open on the regular schedule. However, the Academy, Hartsell, and Logan Recreation Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 26; open from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27; and open from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 29.

The public is reminded to join us online for the virtual 92nd Annual Concord Holiday Parade – Journey Through Time. Although in a different format than in years past, the 92nd Annual Concord Holiday Parade will keep its tradition of helping to ignite the holiday spirit the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Join in a journey through time, highlighting unforgettable memories of years past. Beginning Saturday, November 21 at 9:00 a.m., sit back in the warmth and dry comfort of your home while we bring tidings of joy and even a possible check-in from a special guest since he can now zoom in from the North Pole! The parade will air at both 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on CabCoTV online or Spectrum Channel 22, November 21 thru December 31, 2020. For additional information, visit cabarrusevents.org.