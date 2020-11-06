City of Concord closes offices to observe Veterans Day

CONCORD – In observance of Veterans Day, City of Concord offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11.

The community is invited to tune in to Spectrum Channel 22 or CabCoTV online on Wednesday, November 11, at 11:00 am to join the City of Concord, the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, and Cabarrus County Government in honoring and recognizing local Veterans. In addition to the program, Veterans are invited to a drive-thru event at the Boys & Girls Club facility, located at 247 Spring Street NW, from 12-2 pm. For more information, visit A Tribute to Cabarrus County Veterans Facebook event.

Garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection will operate on the normal schedule. However, customers are asked to place yard waste, and loose leaves at the curb by 6 am on Monday, November 9. Solid Waste crews will work to collect all yard waste by the end of the day, Friday, November 13.

Customers are reminded that items set out after 6:00 am may not be located and miss collection. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 pm the night before and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday to verify their collection schedule.

Rider Transit will operate on the normal schedule on Wednesday, November 11.