City of Concord Fire Marshal Lifts Local Burn Ban

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord’s Fire Marshal has lifted the city-wide burn ban, effective immediately. The expiration of the city’s burn ban follows the N.C. Forest Service decision earlier today to lift its ban in Cabarrus County.

The state burn ban took effect on November 29 and prohibited open burning conducted more than 100 feet from a structure. The city’s local burn ban took effect on November 30 and prohibited all open burning within 100 feet of structure.

The city consulted with state and county officials before lifting the local ban. Rainfall throughout the city last night and forecasted precipitation this weekend contributed to the decision to lift the ban.

Individuals with burn permits that were suspended during the burn ban have been directly notified and those permits are now valid.

While the burn ban has been lifted and burning in approved containers is once again permissible, the Fire Marshal’s office reminds residents that it is against existing city ordinance to burn yard waste, construction waste, and dimensional lumber (i.e. 2x4s, 4x4s, etc). Residents are also encouraged to keep the following safety tips in mind: