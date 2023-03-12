Editor's Note This is the second in a series about the city of Concord and issues facing the city from the perspective of members of city council.

Concord is the best place to live in North Carolina. Sometimes, we simply take for granted the blessings which we have. Our mild climate, clean environment, and functional government make life rich. Let’s explore more about what makes the City of Concord an exceptional place to live, work, and play. The most recent ‘SouthPark’ magazine from Charlotte featured Concord!

These articles are only my personal perspective. I do not speak for our Council or our City. ‘The Independent Tribune’ does not pay for these columns; they are part of my public service. Thanks to Mark Plemmons of this paper for his encouragement.

In this article, let me celebrate the diversity of our people, our tax base, our strong financial position, and our economic growth.

First and foremost, what makes Concord great are the people of this City. We are a diverse people: racially, economically, and culturally. We worship in hundreds of congregations of multiple denominations and religions. We have historic families who have lived here for generations. Other citizens have arrived from throughout this country and the world.

All of our residents with their many gifts, talents, and aspirations have chosen to make this City their home. When I ride down the street in the Christmas parade, I am always astounded by the variety of people.

Our taxes are low. Over the past decade, we have seen no tax rate increase (48¢ per $100 of property value). Our tax rate is less than Cabarrus County and Kannapolis. Yet, those dollars do so much. While some persons complain about our taxes, remember how low they are and how much they accomplish.

Our fees for services continue to be moderate. When I moved from Matthews to Concord twenty years ago, my monthly bill for water, electricity, and other services dropped by half. I thought I had been billed incorrectly; I was wrong. The Council has continued to offer the best service at the lowest price possible.

The City’s finances are strong. We have exceptionally low debt, very strong bond ratings (AAA), high reserves, and every year receive national recognition for our annual audit, budget, and management. Each year, the Council reviews, revises, and adopts a 300-page+ budget that lives within our income.

We are experiencing strong economic growth. In cooperation with the Cabarrus County Commissioners and Economic Development Commission, in the past three years the City has welcomed 22 new companies, 2,800+ new jobs paying over county average wage, and $3+ billion in investments. Every one of those new jobs transforms the life of a family and lowers the tax base for everyone.

In this growth, the Council has shifted from incentivizing logistics businesses to emphasizing manufacturing companies. The result is higher wages and a stronger tax base. Almost everyone is excited about the new projects at the former Philip Morris property including Eli Lilly, Golden Home, and Red Bull. Much more is to come.

In the past three years, for our diverse community the Concord City Council kept the tax rate low, managed a responsible budget, and welcomed economic growth.

Is that all? No! For more about our City, visit www.concordnc.gov. And stay tuned for more articles about the achievements in the City of Concord.