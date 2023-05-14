Editor's Note This is part of continuing series about the city of Concord and issues facing the city from the perspective of members of city council.

I love reminding people about the greatness of the City of Concord. In 2020, an independent survey reported that 88% of our residents said that Concord is an excellent/good place to live. This rating is among the highest of all cities in North Carolina. Just recently, our wider Cabarrus County also got similarly high compliments. As a result, our housing market is booming.

In our city, about two-thirds of people live in their own homes while about one-third of our families rent. Having such a strong base of home ownership is a major strength of the city.

For April, Concord’s supply of homes was less than a two-month supply. A balanced market is a six-month supply of homes. Concord and surrounding areas are seeing the inventory of existing homes increasing that will provide a little easier path for potential buyers. However, the lack of new construction, high buyer demand, and sellers aging in place will keep our community a seller’s market.

North Carolina has long been a strong state for in-migration and Concord is no different. Relocations are on the rise due to new industry, grandparents moving closer to their grandkids, and seasonal weather still remains a strong draw. North Carolina is now one of the top residential states for older adults.

Housing properties have changed over the years. Most new neighborhoods have more density– smaller lot sizes and clusters with the open space being centrally located as a park or green space. Demand for townhomes has dramatically increased and such homes can be seen popping up all over Concord. And many people are choosing rental options due to financial reasons and often a bridge between life changes.

In the midst of all these changes in housing, affordable and available housing is a major focus of our City Council. In the last few years, the median home price in our region increased 54%. Apartment rents are up 22%. Unfortunately, 90% of our single-family homes are unaffordable for 50% of our citizens. A healthy city must have adequate housing for all people and create a diverse landscape of places to live at a range of prices.

Towards the end of last year, the Council created the City’s own non-profit, WeBuild with $1.6 million a year and pledged 1 cent (about $1.6 million) of our property tax to fund its efforts. The Council also conveyed distressed city-owned properties to WeBuild for redevelopment.

In its first year, WeBuild will create seventy new units including townhouses on Lincoln Street in the Logan community and on Kerr Street in an abandoned church. Our city’s non-profit is becoming a nationally recognized program with a new local land trust.

The Council has also approved a new master plan for public housing expansion and repositioning, including awarding housing vouchers for veterans and homeless citizens. We are also investing in downtown housing with 400 new units. The old Warren C. Coleman Mill will soon see a major redevelopment that will include affordable housing. In all this work, the Council is working alongside local and regional developers to build in the most responsible ways.

The goal of homeownership remains strong, but it may look different than in the past. Real estate is a local business. National numbers do not always reflect what’s going on in your backyard. We on the Concord City Council are focused on what is best for our local citizens.

As a real estate professional and Councilmember, I am proud to introduce new residents to our city. Concord is a great place to live. And they are continuing to believe the same.