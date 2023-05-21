Editor's Note This is part of continuing series about the city of Concord and issues facing the city from the perspective of members of city council.

Our city of Concord employees provide the foundation of our citizens’ life together. Every day, our 1,200+ employees make it possible for us to turn on the lights, take a shower, drive to work or stores, protect us from violence and fires, and so much more. City employees call themselves Team Concord.

I love Team Concord. They make our city shine and always have an answer for our citizens. Our 23 department heads do not know the meaning of “no,” and they face any challenges head on with support from their specialized co-workers.

Team Concord is well-known for delivery of expert customer service in all types of adversity, weather, and emergencies. We are blessed as a city to have selfless employees who really care for our city, citizens, and the reputation Concord has as a progressive city.

In February, Concord was rated by a global evaluation service in the top 25% of best places to work. The city has created a culture of support that benefits the city staff and all our citizens. The citizens of Concord have so much to celebrate.

Over my years on Council, I have been so impressed by the knowledge, quality, and effectiveness of employees throughout our city. Like other city employees, Council members have to sign a pledge to report any problem they see in the city anywhere and at any time. All of us do that.

Concord has exceptional employees from bottom to top. The city Mayor, Bill Dusch, presides over the work of the Council. Over the past six years, Bill has been the face of Concord at grand openings of city businesses, county-wide summits, and regional, state, and national events. He is paid part-time but works full-time. Bill is Concord’s biggest cheerleader.

The leadership team

The City Manager, Lloyd Payne, administers our decisions in skillful ways and is chief of staff. He shows up for work before dawn and oversees all our departments. I am impressed with his ability to multi-task with citizens, staff, and organizations who seek his attention. Last year, during the campaign for the parks and recreation bond, Lloyd spoke often and eloquently about the needs.

VaLerie Kolczynski is our city attorney. She watches over all of our Council meetings to ensure that we are in compliance with open-meeting laws and all the other laws we have to observe. The volume of contracts and property issues our office oversees is massive.

Bill, Lloyd, and VaLerie, who work in our modern City Hall, however, are simply the tip of our 1,200+ employees. Our citizens are all served not just by the police and fire officers we see on the streets, but also by unseen city staff heroes. We have departments including Building and Grounds (keeping our city’s facilities and property clean and functioning) and Fleet Maintenance (maintaining the city’s 1,000+ vehicles and equipment). Notice how clean and fresh all our city buildings, properties, and equipment look.

Plus, there is Code Enforcement, Engineering, Customer Service, Finance, Legal, Human Resources, Public Relations and Communications, and our new Information Technology department. It takes a village of hard workers to keep our town going.

Support for city employees

A high priority of our City Council has been support for all our employees. Each year we have increased staff compensation and benefits. We provide a small Wellness Center at the Brown Center off Warren Coleman Boulevard to provide basic health services to our employees. Our Council wants Concord to be one of the best employers in the region.

Both the City Council and city staff continue to partner with our citizens and staff to deliver excellent service. We plan for the future while preserving, protecting, and enhancing the quality of life for all of our residents. One way to be in touch with the city is by using the one-stop help line to City Hall: 704-920-5555. Your request is recorded, sent to the appropriate department, and tracked until there is resolution.

Whenever I see a Concord employee, I always tell them thanks, but I then get a typical answer from them each time, “I’m just doing my job.” When you see an employee of the city of Concord, say “Thank you.”