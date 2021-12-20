City of Concord Holiday Schedule and Closures

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord government offices will close on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24 for Christmas, as well as Friday, December 31 in observance of New Year’s Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holidays.

Garbage, Recycling, Bulky and Yard Waste Schedule

All customers will have regular garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection the week of December 20 and the week of December 27.

Extra bags are allowed outside of customer trash carts beginning December 27 through January 7, 2022. Customers are asked to place extra bags at least 2 feet from any cart or object for safe collection.

There will be no yard waste collection the week of December 20. For the week of December 27, yard waste for all customers should be at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Monday. The city will work ahead on each day’s routes, completing all yard waste service by Thursday, December 30. Live Christmas trees may be placed curbside, but all stands, lights, and ornaments must be removed.

No loose leaf collection is scheduled the week of December 20. Loose leaf collection will resume December 27 with the Tuesday route’s second cycle.