City of Concord Holiday Schedule and Closures

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord government offices will close on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24 for Christmas, as well as Friday, December 31 in observance of New Year’s Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holidays.
Garbage, Recycling, Bulky and Yard Waste Schedule
All customers will have regular garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection the week of December 20 and the week of December 27.
Extra bags are allowed outside of customer trash carts beginning December 27 through January 7, 2022. Customers are asked to place extra bags at least 2 feet from any cart or object for safe collection.
There will be no yard waste collection the week of December 20. For the week of December 27, yard waste for all customers should be at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Monday. The city will work ahead on each day’s routes, completing all yard waste service by Thursday, December 30. Live Christmas trees may be placed curbside, but all stands, lights, and ornaments must be removed.
No loose leaf collection is scheduled the week of December 20. Loose leaf collection will resume December 27 with the Tuesday route’s second cycle.
Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, bulky and yard waste must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.
Rider Transit
Rider Transit will be closed and no buses will operate on Christmas, December 25, and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.
Parks and Recreation
All city parks and greenways will be open on a normal schedule, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. All recreation centers will be closed on Christmas, December 25. See below for additional closures and schedule modifications at city recreation centers.
Academy, Hartsell, and Logan Multi-Purpose Recreation Centers:
- Open with holiday hours, Noon-6:00 p.m., on December 23, 24, and 31
- Closed on Christmas, December 25.
- Open Noon-5:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.
David Phillips Activity Center:
- Closed December 23, 24, 25, and 31.
- Closed on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.