City of Concord offices will close for Good Friday

CONCORD, NC – City of Concord government offices will be closed Friday, April 2, 2021 for Good Friday.

Garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection will operate on a normal schedule. However, all customers should place yard waste at the curb today, Monday, March 29, to allow for collection by Thursday, April 1.

Rider transit will also operate on a regular schedule.

All City parks and greenways will be open according to the normal schedule. However, the Academy, Hartsell, and Logan Recreation Centers will follow holiday hours and open Friday, April 2 from 12pm-6pm (closed from 3pm-4pm for sanitizing).

The Parks and Recreation Department is also hosting a Virtual Bunny Run 5K this year in order to keep participants safe and social distanced during the pandemic. Registration is $15.00 and participants will receive a medal and a t-shirt. Runners can choose any 5K route, but must complete their run between April 3 – April 10. Anyone interested in participating should call the Parks and Recreation office at 704-920-5600 to register. Registration ends March 31.