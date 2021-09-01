City of Concord Offices Will Close for Labor Day

CONCORD, NC – City of Concord government offices will be closed Monday, September 6, 2021 for Labor Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holiday.

Garbage, Recycling, Bulky, and Yard Waste Schedule

No collection services will be provided on Monday, September 6. All customers will have a one-day delay for garbage, recycling and bulky waste collection. Customers within the Friday route will have collection on Saturday, September 11.

Yard waste service for all customers should be at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7. Crews will work through each day’s route to catch up, with all yard waste collected by Friday afternoon, September 10.

Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, bulky and yard waste must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6:00 a.m., they may not be located and collected. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.

Rider Transit