City of Concord offices will close Monday, July 5

CONCORD – City of Concord government offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the holiday.
Garbage, Recycling, Bulky, and Yard Waste Schedule
Garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection will operate on a regular schedule. However, yard waste collection will operate on a shortened holiday week schedule. All yard waste should be at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Crews will work through each day’s route to catch up, with all yard waste collected by Friday afternoon, July 9.
Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6:00 a.m., they may not be located and collected. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.
Rider Transit
Rider Transit will be closed and buses will not operate on Sunday, July 4. Regular service will resume on Monday, July 5.
Parks and Recreation