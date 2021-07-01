 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Concord offices will close Monday, July 5
0 Comments

City of Concord offices will close Monday, July 5

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Concord

The City of Concord will close its offices Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. 

 City of Concord

CONCORD – City of Concord government offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the holiday.

Garbage, Recycling, Bulky, and Yard Waste Schedule

Garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection will operate on a regular schedule. However, yard waste collection will operate on a shortened holiday week schedule. All yard waste should be at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Crews will work through each day’s route to catch up, with all yard waste collected by Friday afternoon, July 9.

Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6:00 a.m., they may not be located and collected. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.

Rider Transit

Rider Transit will be closed and buses will not operate on Sunday, July 4. Regular service will resume on Monday, July 5.

Parks and Recreation

All city parks and greenways will be open on the normal schedule. However, the Academy, Hartsell, and Logan Recreation Centers will follow holiday hours and open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 5.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The most massive dead star ever discovered is as big as the moon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program
Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program

  • Updated

“Our best partner is UNC Charlotte,” Dr. Spalding said. “We have 500 students who are currently enrolled there. It’s very important to us that our courses transfer to them in tact and that they have a wonderful relationship between the two. The 49erNext (program)…really ensures that those transfers are seamless and our students get the best start they can here with an Associates Degree and then transferring into the university.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts