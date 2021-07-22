City of Concord partners with El Puente Hispano to celebrate culture, diversity

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord and El Puente Hispano will present the first Concord International Festival on Saturday, October 2 in downtown Concord. The event will begin at 12:00 pm and end at 6:00 pm.

The free and family friendly event will celebrate the many cultures and diversity that is represented across Concord and Cabarrus County through live musical performances, cultural displays, food and drinks from around the world, merchandise vendors, and a kids’ zone.

“As we work towards a more inclusive city, where residents from all backgrounds have the opportunity to reach their full potential, it is important to create additional environments for learning and celebration of the diversity that exists within our city,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “Looking ahead, we hope that this will be the catalyst for conversations among neighbors and friends from various cultures and further strengthen our communities.”

Organizers with El Puente Hispano are encouraging the community to participate in this event.