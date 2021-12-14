City of Concord seeks public input on future of Academy-Gibson Village Park

CONCORD, NC – The Concord City Council is committed to enhancing the quality and availability of parks and recreation programming throughout the city. In an effort to improve existing recreational opportunities, the city is seeking the public’s input on the development of a master plan for Parks and Recreation Department facilities in the Academy-Gibson Village area. The master plan will guide decisions on the facilities and amenities to preserve and renovate, as well as new features needed to improve the public’s overall enjoyment and experience while visiting the park.

The Academy-Gibson Village Park Master Plan will address both short and long-term improvements, renovations, new amenities, and pedestrian and bicycle connectivity. The Master Plan will include the Academy Recreation Center, Webb Field, McInnis Aquatic Center, McAllister Field, Gibson Field, the Village Greenway, and other associated properties owned by the city along Kerr Street near the ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. All sites are in close proximity to Downtown Concord and are collectively a total of 21.45 acres.