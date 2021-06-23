City of Concord seeks public input on future of Hartsell Park

CONCORD, NC – As one of the fastest growing cities in the region, the Concord City Council is committed to enhancing the quality and availability of parks and recreation programming throughout the city. In an effort to improve existing facilities, the city is seeking the public’s input on the development of a master plan for Hartsell Park and Athletic Complex. The master plan will guide decisions on the facilities and amenities to preserve and renovate, as well as new features needed to improve the public’s overall enjoyment and experience while visiting the park

Hartsell Park is located near Downtown Concord and sits on a total of 21.45 acres. The park currently includes the Hartsell Recreation Center, as well as baseball fields, pickleball courts, a basketball court, reservable picnic shelter, playground, and open space. While the recreation center and playground were recently updated, the park has aging facilities and lacks pedestrian accessibility and connectivity.