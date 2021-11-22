 Skip to main content
City of Concord Thanksgiving holiday schedule
City of Concord Thanksgiving holiday schedule

  • Updated
Mark Plemmons

CONCORD – The City of Concord government offices will close on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the holiday.

Garbage, recycling, bulky and yard waste

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week, garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection will operate on a normal schedule. However, Thursday and Friday customers will have a one-day delay, with Thursday’s items collected on Friday, and Friday’s items collected on Saturday. There will be no yard waste or loose-leaf collection this week.

Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, and bulky waste must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6 a.m., they may not be located and miss collection. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.

Rider Transit

Rider Transit will close and buses will not operate on Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day. Regular service will resume on Friday, Nov. 26.

Parks and Recreation

All city parks and greenways will remain open on the normal schedule.

The Academy, Hartsell, and Logan Multi-Purpose Recreation Centers will close on Thursday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The recreation centers will follow holiday hours and open from Noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.

The David Philips Activity Center will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.

