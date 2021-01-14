City of Concord to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Day

CONCORD, NC – In honor of Martin Luther King Day, City of Concord offices will be closed on Monday, January 18.
Garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection will operate on a regular schedule next week. However, all customers should place yard waste at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19. Yard waste will be collected by the end of the day, Friday, January 22.
Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, and bulky waste must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6:00 a.m., they may not be located and miss collection. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday to verify their collection schedule.
Rider Transit will operate on a regular schedule on January 18.
City parks and greenways will also be open on the regular schedule. The Logan Recreation Center will be open from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. on January 18.