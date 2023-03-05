Editor's Note This is the first in a series about the city of Concord and issues facing the city from the perspective of members of city council.

At the beginning of a new year, I have been reminiscing about where the city of Concord is today and what the future might bring.

Three years ago, as a newly elected official, I wrote two dozen columns for the Independent Tribune and my Facebook page about what I had begun to learn about the city of Concord. Since then, I have discovered so much more.

In a set of new columns, let me offer a broad overview of what has been changed and been accomplished in the city of Concord over the past few years. Let me be clear, I am not writing on behalf of the city or the City Council, but offering my own perspectives. I am not being paid for these columns. Overall, I am very proud of our city and what the Council and our citizens have accomplished together.

Concord has been nationally recognized as one of the best places to live in the United States of America! Concord is the 10th largest city in North Carolina, with 110,000+ residents, 1,200+ employees, and a $300+ million budget.

We live in over 35,000 homes and apartments, with more being built daily. The median single-family home is $370,000. Concord’s total property value is over $15 billion!

Our hospital serves the whole region with exceptional facilities and staff, and our hundreds of congregations provide moral guidance. With over 5,000 new residents a year, our city is the sixth fastest growing city in our state. Concord is not a small mill town but a major entity.

Let’s put our city of Concord in context. Our land footprint, but not population, is larger than Washington, D.C., or San Francisco. After Charlotte, we are the second largest city in our area. Our median household income is over $71,000 a year with less than 4% unemployment. People are moving here because we have so much to offer.

The city of Concord provides the core services that make life possible, including roads and police and fire protection. It serves 33,000 electric customers and 45,000 water customers. When we live without fear for our lives, turn on our lights, and run water, we should not take these essential government tasks for granted.

Concord’s local political system works. We are led by Mayor Bill Dusch. The Concord City Council consists of seven voting members from seven districts, who are elected by all the voters to serve all residents. The Council members are not nominated by a political party but are non-partisan. I am registered as Unaffiliated in order to serve everyone. There is no Republican or Democratic perspective on how to collect garbage or set up street lights.

In addition to me, serving on the City Council are Brian King, Betty Stocks, JC McKenzie, Terry Crawford, Jennifer Parsley Hubbard and John Sweat. We meet three times a month, respond to countless emails and phone calls, read hundreds of pages of reports, and are visible throughout the city.

Everyone on the Council is accessible by phone and email. The city website, www.concordnc.gov, gives our contact information. I believe that all of us serve faithfully and well.

While most Council decisions are easy, at times members of the Council disagree. After strong debate in private and public, we come together. Compromise is not a dirty word. When faced with hard choices, the Council always votes what is best for everyone.

In 2023, Concord will host the North Carolina League of Cities annual CityVision. The leaders of municipalities throughout North Carolina are coming to visit and learn from our city. We have much to share with them.

Our Council’s goal, which I believe we are on the path to achieving, is to continue to make Concord an exceptional place to live, work and play.

Look forward to more columns on what we should celebrate in the city of Concord, North Carolina.