City of Kannapolis breaks ground on new apartment complex 200 Main

The City of Kannapolis broke ground on the next phase of its revitalized Downtown on Thursday with a complex that will be known as 200 Main.

This 78-unit building will connect to VIDA I which is a 300-unit apartment project which will be housing residents within the next month. But the VIDA complexes are part of something even bigger.

“Today we pause to celebrate the completion of what we call Block 3,” City Manager Mike Legg said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

He continued: “We’re celebrating here the next phase of all of this. Back in 2015 City Council took the bold step with buying all of our old downtown, but we knew we had to have a demonstration project to prove the concept that what we were doing has worked, not only in the public sector investment, but the private sector. That the private sector would respond.