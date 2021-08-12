City of Kannapolis breaks ground on new apartment complex 200 Main

The City of Kannapolis broke ground on the next phase of its revitalized Downtown on Thursday with a complex that will be known as 200 Main.
This 78-unit building will connect to VIDA I which is a 300-unit apartment project which will be housing residents within the next month. But the VIDA complexes are part of something even bigger.
“Today we pause to celebrate the completion of what we call Block 3,” City Manager Mike Legg said during the groundbreaking ceremony.
He continued: “We’re celebrating here the next phase of all of this. Back in 2015 City Council took the bold step with buying all of our old downtown, but we knew we had to have a demonstration project to prove the concept that what we were doing has worked, not only in the public sector investment, but the private sector. That the private sector would respond.
“We sent out RFP’s (Request for Proposal) across the country and we had lots of inquiries about this block and what to do, but we only had two people who submitted proposals. This was in the early stages of what we were doing. One of those was LMG (Lansing Melbourne Group). Somebody had to take a risk on this project and they were the ones with corporate partners who took the risk, had a couple of humps to get over to get it here and as you can see it’s amazing the progress that has been made around us.”
Around 80 percent of VIDA I is already leased out with only one-bedroom units still open. Tours of those units were given following Thursday’s ceremony. The unit demonstrated will cost a little more than $1,100 a month.
Units in the building average 753 square feet and go all the way down to 528 square feet. The largest three-bedroom unit is more than 1,300.
“We’re excited about this new phase,” Legg said, “we’re excited about this new part of the project.”
Lansing Melbourne Group’s Peter Flotz was on site Thursday to speak about the process that brought them to Kannapolis.
“I just can’t say how excited we are about how this is coming together,” Flotz said. “The folks that have gone out on a limb, far further than we have are the folks who are leasing space from us on West Avenue and I want to make sure, for all of you who are here, I want to say thank you very much. You took a big chance as a local business in trying to get support from the local community and so far all I can see is everybody is really excited that you’re here.
“It was great to walk over and see all the chairs filled along the sidewalk with people having lunch or taking a break as hot as it is out. Richard and his team were smart enough to design things where you found some shade, found a little breeze and found a great place to live and work.”
200 Main is scheduled to be finished in Spring of 2023. It is only a part of what is going on in Downtown Kannapolis. In addition to Atrium Ballpark which held its first game in May, tons of new businesses have opened on Main Street and remodeling is ongoing at the historical Gem Theater.
The historical Swanee Theater is also being turned into an entertainment venue which is set to open this fall.
“How exciting is that going to be? Being able to go back to the Swanee Theatre and do those things that we enjoy doing?” Mayor Darrell Hinnant said.
He continued: “While we work hard to build buildings, we work hard to bring new people into our community. Communities are bigger than buildings that we build. Community is all about the people that we have with us. We have worked hard to honor the legacy that we have. Council has worked hard to make sure that our history is protected so that people will know where we came from as well as where we’re going to. But more importantly, we want to maintain that small-town feel in our community. That small-town feel is important for each of us as we move forward, because we’re not aspiring to be Charlotte. We’re aspiring to be Kannapolis, a revitalized Kannapolis as we move forward.”