City of Kannapolis breaks ground on new townhome community

CABARRUS COUNTY — The City of Kannapolis and Tri Pointe Homes broke ground on Pennant Square on Wednesday which will bring one of the newest Charlotte-area townhome communities to the revitalizing downtown.
Pennant Square will feature 120 two-story townhomes each with its own alley-loaded garage with units ranging from 1,725- to 2,200-square feet. Each townhome will be available for purchase and will be located just a half mile from Downtown Kannapolis.
This step is an important one for the City as much of the development for the revitalization of Downtown has been in Downtown proper centrally located near City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus. This location is unique in that it is across the street from Downtown but still close enough for residents to walk into the City center with little difficulty.
“This is a red-letter day for Kannapolis,” Mayor Darrell Hinnant said before Wednesday’s ground breaking. “We’ve had lots of red-letter days, (but) this actually expands the footprint. Lots of things are going on in what the people are calling ‘the Core’ downtown but this is really downtown too.
“When we originally talked to Mr. (David) Murdock about buying the downtown it was originally just those core blocks but then we changed our mind and expanded because we knew that ultimately we would need this space here too and now it’s beginning to develop as we envisioned it was going to develop and so it’s been a nice opportunity for all of us.”
Tri Pointe Homes is located in Charlotte. The lead up to the groundbreaking for the townhomes took around 18 months.
“When I was driving around and walking up this morning it was so exciting to see the progress that has been made downtown,” Tri Pointe Division President Gray Shell said during Wednesday's ceremony, “from the Atrium Health Baseball Stadium to the VIDA Apartments, the GEM Theatre which was not insignificant, I heard there were going to be four new restaurants that open before the end of the year that our homeowners can walk to as part of their lifestyle in Downtown Kannapolis.
“Our Tri Pointe team is truly honored to play a role in the revitalization of this Downtown.”
Pennant Square Townhomes will follow the VIDA Mixed-Use District which was in sight of Wednesday’s ceremony. VIDA features 286 apartments, 18,000 square feet of new retail and 36,000 square feet of historical retail space along with a new public parking deck.
Also this week the City of Kannapolis received a donation of 18 parcels of land valued at more than $3 million from Castle & Cooke North Carolina LLC and Atlantic American Properties which is owned by David Murdock.
“We would like to thank Mr. David Murdock, the owner of Castle & Cooke and Atlantic American Properties, for this donation. We are especially pleased to be able to preserve the horseshoe as it has become a very important asset for our residents who use it for healthy living purposes,” Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg said in a release. “In the 1990s we also received a donation of property from Mr. Murdock that resulted in what is now Village Park. We look forward to exploring the best uses of the remaining parcels of property that have been donated to the City.”
Even recently at a City Council Meeting in March an agreement was made to sell the former Swanee Theatre to West Avenue Entertainment which intends to renovate the building and turn it into an entertainment venue. That is in addition to multiple new businesses and restaurants that have opened in recent months downtown.
Wednesday’s groundbreaking was a “red-letter day” for Kannapolis as Mayor Hinnant said, but it is just one of many things going on in the push to revitalize Downtown.
“We have a huge swell of interest of being in Kannapolis which is wonderful for us,” Hinnant said. “It’s wonderful for Cabarrus County, Rowan County, it brings business opportunities here and as you can see from all the commercial spaces that are already building up that there’s real faith that things are really happening in Kannapolis and we want to be a part of it.”
Mayor Hinnant has been in office since 2013 and has been involved with the Downtown revitalization efforts since even before he was re-elected in 2017. To see how far their work has come has been special for him.
“It is one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “There’s no telling how many times citizens have seen me downtown someplace or seen me at a restaurant and said, ‘I didn’t think I’d live long enough to see it being revitalized again,’ and we’re so excited about that. That really warms my heart to know that most of the citizens see this as something that they have been wishing for or planning for and didn’t think they’d live long enough for it to happen.”