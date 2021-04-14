City of Kannapolis breaks ground on new townhome community

Even recently at a City Council Meeting in March an agreement was made to sell the former Swanee Theatre to West Avenue Entertainment which intends to renovate the building and turn it into an entertainment venue. That is in addition to multiple new businesses and restaurants that have opened in recent months downtown.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking was a “red-letter day” for Kannapolis as Mayor Hinnant said, but it is just one of many things going on in the push to revitalize Downtown.

“We have a huge swell of interest of being in Kannapolis which is wonderful for us,” Hinnant said. “It’s wonderful for Cabarrus County, Rowan County, it brings business opportunities here and as you can see from all the commercial spaces that are already building up that there’s real faith that things are really happening in Kannapolis and we want to be a part of it.”

Mayor Hinnant has been in office since 2013 and has been involved with the Downtown revitalization efforts since even before he was re-elected in 2017. To see how far their work has come has been special for him.

“It is one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “There’s no telling how many times citizens have seen me downtown someplace or seen me at a restaurant and said, ‘I didn’t think I’d live long enough to see it being revitalized again,’ and we’re so excited about that. That really warms my heart to know that most of the citizens see this as something that they have been wishing for or planning for and didn’t think they’d live long enough for it to happen.”