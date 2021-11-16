City of Kannapolis Christmas Events Announced

Kids of all ages will be able to visit Santa every night. The park will also feature performances from our very own Kannapolis Singing Bears, who will entertain you with a Christmas Carol performance and the popular holiday model train display.

This year, visitors will also be able to shop locally and find holiday gifts at the holiday market located at Village Park. Craft vendors will be at onsite Thursday through Sunday. Various food vendors will be at the park daily.

Local community groups and musicians will perform your favorite Christmas songs at the Celebration of Lights from December 7-9 and December 14-16. If your group would like to perform, please contact Laura Wolf at lwolf@kannapolisnc.gov by November 30. Groups will perform for 45 minutes.

Additional Kannapolis Christmas Event Information: