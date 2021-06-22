City of Kannapolis dedicates public art installations

KANNAPOLIS — Eric and Cheryl Dearmon grew up in the City. They have seen the transition from the Mill town that was to the struggles in recent decades and to the current revitalization. Now they want to give the community something special to celebrate the positive change and growing Downtown.

The City of Kannapolis dedicated two pieces of public art created by Tom Risser in a ceremony Tuesday — “Smiley”, which is located in the heart of Downtown, and “Discover a Healthy Live,” which sits in Village Park.

The two pieces were bought and donated by the Dearmon’s and now gives the City a total of six items of Risser’s around Kannapolis. Seeing the revitalization of the Downtown, the Dearmon’s wanted to do what they could to bring just a little more beauty and creativity to an area that has gone through so much change over the last few years.