 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Kannapolis gives its Veterans Day schedule, Veterans Food Drive reminder
0 Comments

City of Kannapolis gives its Veterans Day schedule, Veterans Food Drive reminder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Kannapolis

The City of Kannapolis is hosting a Veterans Food Drive for veterans in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis offices will be closed Thursday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will reopen on November 12. There will be no delay in the collection of garbage and recycling. Thursday’s yard debris and loose-leaf collection will be delayed until the following week. The yard debris and loose-leaf schedules for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will not be affected.

To find your collection schedule, visit kannapolisnc.gov/garbage, or download the CARTology app in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Veterans Food Drive Reminder - The City of Kannapolis, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Old Armor Beer Company are sponsoring a food drive for Cabarrus and Rowan County veterans who are in need. Drop off your canned food items, in the carts at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way; at the ticket office at Atrium Health Ballpark or at Old Armor Beer Company by November 12.

There are approximately 27,000 veterans in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties and approximately 10,000 of these veterans seek assistance from the Cabarrus and Rowan County Veteran Services Offices annually.

Items that are needed the most are canned meats, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, canned fruit, pork-n-beans, and pudding cups. Individually wrapped snack cakes and cookies are also a favorite and much appreciated.

All the items will be taken to Cabarrus and Rowan County Veteran Services Offices who will distribute them to veterans in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts
Local News

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

  • Updated

"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts