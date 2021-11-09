City of Kannapolis gives its Veterans Day schedule, Veterans Food Drive reminder

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis offices will be closed Thursday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will reopen on November 12. There will be no delay in the collection of garbage and recycling. Thursday’s yard debris and loose-leaf collection will be delayed until the following week. The yard debris and loose-leaf schedules for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will not be affected.

To find your collection schedule, visit kannapolisnc.gov/garbage, or download the CARTology app in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Veterans Food Drive Reminder - The City of Kannapolis, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Old Armor Beer Company are sponsoring a food drive for Cabarrus and Rowan County veterans who are in need. Drop off your canned food items, in the carts at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way; at the ticket office at Atrium Health Ballpark or at Old Armor Beer Company by November 12.

There are approximately 27,000 veterans in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties and approximately 10,000 of these veterans seek assistance from the Cabarrus and Rowan County Veteran Services Offices annually.