City of Kannapolis gives notice of 7 spills of untreated sewage due to Thursday's flash flooding

KANNAPOLIS — The City of Kannapolis was hit hard by rain and flash flooding Thursday which resulted in nearly 15 to 20 people and pets having to be rescued from rushing water throughout the day.

According to the United States Geological Survey, Kannapolis and surrounding areas were hit with an estimated 4 1/2 to 5 1/2 inches of rain throughout the last 48 hours which also led to a fair amount of wastewater spills in the the City.

Kannapolis gave notice Friday morning of seven separate incidents of untreated wastewater spillage to surface waters over the last 48 hours.

The City reported a discharge of untreated sewage that occurred at the intersection of Oakdale Avenue and Hopedale Street for approximately 13 hours throughout the day ending at around 10:30 p.m. That spill resulted from a manhole overflowing within Cold Water Creek Basin and entering an unnamed tributary of Concord Lake with a spill amount estimated to be 258,750 gallons.

According to the City, all repairs have been completed and no evidence of significant environmental damage has been detected but inspection and testing is ongoing.