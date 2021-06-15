City of Kannapolis holds public hearing on Recommended 2021-22 budget

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We also know that there have been appropriations to watchmen of the street for assistance that applies to the homeless, and so when I see $100,000 for transitional housing and homeless shelter strategy I would just like to see that amount increase or be improved or some (more) focus on that.”

She also mentioned she did not see anything in the budget for neighborhood revitalization and she would like to see some attention paid to that as well.

Typically during public comment sections of meetings City Council members and the City Manager will not respond, but Monday Mr. Legg wanted to make sure to address Ms. Dixon’s concerns.

“Sometimes it’s hard to present an entire budget this big in one presentation, but the $100,000 that’s in there is for a study to do some houses,” he said. “I will say that we have $9.3 million or so of federal money through the Federal Recovery Act that is coming to Kannapolis. There’s a large amount (also) coming into Cabarrus and Rowan Counties. We are going to use this money to try to figure out that problem and hopefully some of that money will be used for an actual implementation of that.”