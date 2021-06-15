City of Kannapolis holds public hearing on Recommended 2021-22 budget

KANNAPOLIS — City Council met for the first of two monthly public meetings Monday and held four public hearings.
The first public hearing was centered around the recommended budget for the 2021-22 year. City Manager Mike Legg went in depth discussing the budget at the previous meeting and gave a quick overview in about 10 minutes Monday.
“Last year at this time we halted many items in our budget as we adapted to the uncertainty of the pandemic. We purposefully delayed any new spending on projects and positions as we evaluated what impact the pandemic would have on our sales tax revenues,” Legg said during last month’s meeting. “This year’s proposed budget includes several projects and initiatives that we need to move forward with and the addition of personnel as we work to recover from the pandemic and adjust to the growth of our City. We are very fortunate to have weathered 2021 and we anticipate growth continuing rapidly in 2022.”
Mr. Legg noted there will be no raising of property taxes with this budget.
One member of the public — Ms. Gene Dixon — did comment during the public hearing about a listed $100,000 for transitional housing included in the budget.
“The $100,000 just appears to be outlined with what we’re seeing in terms of displaced people,” she said. “We hear regularly about homeless people, about people who are needing to get help with their rent and utilities.
“We also know that there have been appropriations to watchmen of the street for assistance that applies to the homeless, and so when I see $100,000 for transitional housing and homeless shelter strategy I would just like to see that amount increase or be improved or some (more) focus on that.”
She also mentioned she did not see anything in the budget for neighborhood revitalization and she would like to see some attention paid to that as well.
Typically during public comment sections of meetings City Council members and the City Manager will not respond, but Monday Mr. Legg wanted to make sure to address Ms. Dixon’s concerns.
“Sometimes it’s hard to present an entire budget this big in one presentation, but the $100,000 that’s in there is for a study to do some houses,” he said. “I will say that we have $9.3 million or so of federal money through the Federal Recovery Act that is coming to Kannapolis. There’s a large amount (also) coming into Cabarrus and Rowan Counties. We are going to use this money to try to figure out that problem and hopefully some of that money will be used for an actual implementation of that.”
He continued: “So it does look like it’s not being handled like some of the other things look like a bigger priority, but this was a very high priority for the City Council to address the homeless issue and transitional housing issue.”
City Council will officially vote on approving the final budget at the second meeting of the month. Individuals wanting to comment further on the budget can contact the City.
Also at Monday’s meeting, City Council voted to approve an ordinance and development agreement with Kannapolis Crossing, adopted another ordinance to extend the City limits and adopt a resolution to annex around 46 acres on Jim Johnson Road, and approved a contract for sale of a 1.6-acre “Lot Two” in Kannapolis Gateway Business Park.
City Council’s next meeting will be held June 28 at City Hall.