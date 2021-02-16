City of Kannapolis invites community to meet new chiefs Wednesday

KANNAPOLIS – Join the City of Kannapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 17, as they celebrate “National Random Act of Kindness Day”.

Everyone is invited to come and meet the City's two new Chiefs – Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff and Police Chief Terry Spry. They will be handing out cups of hot chocolate, face masks, and other goodies in front of Kannapolis City Hall. Drive by between 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. and introduce yourself. They would love to meet you. (COVID restrictions will be in place. Please wear a mask and remain in your vehicle.)

Both Winecoff and Spry assumed their new roles last year but because of COVID restrictions they have not been able to host or attend events to introduce themselves to the community.

“We miss being able to go into the community and talk to residents. It is very important for both of us to be available to answer questions or address any concerns anyone has. Building relationships and collaborating is always better when we can meet with people in person,” Police Chief Spry said.