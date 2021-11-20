City of Kannapolis offices close for Thanksgiving holiday

Kannapolis, N.C. – All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. There will be no garbage/recycling/yard waste/loose leaf collection service on Thanksgiving Day, and no loose leaf/yard waste collection on Friday, November 26. Garbage and recycling will operate on a one-day delay - (Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday). Loose leaf/yard waste collection will resume on a regular schedule beginning Monday, November 29.