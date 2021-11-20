 Skip to main content
City of Kannapolis offices close for Thanksgiving holiday
City of Kannapolis offices close for Thanksgiving holiday

City of Kannapolis

There will be changes to leaf and garbage collection schedules due to the Thanksgiving holiday. 

 City of Kannapolis

Kannapolis, N.C. – All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. There will be no garbage/recycling/yard waste/loose leaf collection service on Thanksgiving Day, and no loose leaf/yard waste collection on Friday, November 26. Garbage and recycling will operate on a one-day delay - (Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday). Loose leaf/yard waste collection will resume on a regular schedule beginning Monday, November 29.

For more information use the CARTology app. Download it for free from the play store and use it with Apple or Android phones.

