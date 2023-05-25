Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KANNAPOLIS – All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed for business on Monday, May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

There will be no disruption in garbage and recycling collection service, however, there will be no yard debris collection on Monday.

All Kannapolis parks will be open for regular operating hours from dawn until dusk. The train, carousel and splash pad at Village Park will be open this weekend. Tickets are $1.50 for each amenity.

Memorial Day Weekend Hours of Operation - Village Park Amenities

Saturday, May 27 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 – noon- 6 p.m.

Monday, May 29 – noon - 6 p.m.