City of Kannapolis says Food Drive for Veterans 'Extremely Successful'

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Old Armor Beer Company thanked the community Thursday for their generous donations to the Cabarrus and Rowan Veterans Food Drive. Within four weeks they received more than two tons of food donations.

"We are grateful that once again our community has stepped up to help those in need," the City said in a press release.

There are approximately 27,000 veterans in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties and approximately 10,000 of these veterans seek assistance from the Cabarrus and Rowan County Veteran Services Offices annually.

All the items were taken to Cabarrus and Rowan County Veteran Services Offices this week and will be distributed to veterans in time for the Christmas holidays.