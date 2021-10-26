City of Kannapolis seeking vendors for Celebration of Lights Holiday Market

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting applications for craft and food vendors for the Celebration of Lights Holiday Market from November 20 through December 30. Applications are due November 7. This year, visitors will be able to shop locally and find holiday gifts during the Celebration of Lights at Village Park. Craft vendors will be at Village Park, Thursday through Sunday. Food vendors will also be at the park daily this year.