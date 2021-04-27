City of Kannapolis Selects Two New Department Directors

KANNAPOLIS – Jerome Blakeney, Jr. has been named Director of General Services and Jenny Johnson has been selected as the Director of Customer Service.

Jerome has worked for the City of Kannapolis since 2007 when he began working in the Public Works Department. He performed a variety of tasks in the streets and stormwater divisions. In 2010 he was named the Facilities Manager. As Facilities Manager he has worked closely with staff to oversee the fleet maintenance of the City, the warehousing of supplies and materials, and maintenance of all city facilities. Before joining the City he worked for Sysco Foods and the City of Salisbury.

As Director of General Services, he will oversee a staff of ten as they perform preventative maintenance and repairs on all city-owned buildings and properties. City facilities include the Public Works Operations Center, the Kannapolis City Hall and Police Headquarters, the Kannapolis Train Station, Atrium Health Ballpark, the Water Treatment Plant, Safrit Park, Bakers Creek Park, Village Park, Main Street Warehouse, the city’s communications tower, pump house, VIDA Parking Deck, downtown properties such as the Gem Theatre; College Station, and all of the City’s fire stations.