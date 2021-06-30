City of Kannapolis to discuss environmental fee increase further at July 12 meeting

“It’s that plus stopping the transfers and making that part of the fund self-sustaining,” Legg added.

Jones said this increase has already been put off for a bit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This was originally slated last year and due to the COVID-19 pandemic we did delay it one year,” she said. “So on the five-year plan what we have slated right now is a potential fee increase this year and a potential fee increase maybe in the next year or so, just seeing how the recycling levels out.”

Cities throughout North Carolina are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses and entertainment venues are opening once again and individuals are getting vaccinated. Fewer and fewer masks have been seen around communities in the state as 53 percent of individuals are now reportedly vaccinated in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS. Around 45 percent are fully vaccinated in Cabarrus County alone, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

But people are still recovering from the economic effects of the virus as 5 percent of the state remains unemployed which is down from more than 13 percent a year ago but up from 4 percent two years ago.

Dayvault said he at least wanted to discuss the possibility of avoiding that fee increase if possible.