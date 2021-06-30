City of Kannapolis to discuss environmental fee increase further at July 12 meeting

KANNAPOLIS — City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, but a small motion will cut revenues by about $60,000 for at least a month.
The reason for the cut came after City Manager Mike Legg asked if Council Members had any questions or comments about the budget before approving it. City Councilman Ryan Dayvault had one thing to add.
“In reviewing everything the past few weeks the only thing I’m a little concerned about is the environmental fee increase,” Dayvault said. “Given our climate right now of COVID and everything that we’ve been through, there’s a reason people have been sent checks for economic recovery and all that stuff. So maybe, if there’s any way that we could put that off until the next fiscal year and use fund balance to cover that amount — just a suggestion — but maybe that will help people a little bit.”
Dayvault is referencing a $2.50 increase a month on a citizen’s environmental fee. The budget increases a household’s environmental bill from $15.60 per month to $18.10 for the 2022 Fiscal Year which amounts to about $566,000 annually for the City.
The reason for the change is expenses associated with recycling.
“The cost of recycling is so expensive and transporting it,” Assistant to the City Manager Kristin Jones said.
“It’s that plus stopping the transfers and making that part of the fund self-sustaining,” Legg added.
Jones said this increase has already been put off for a bit.
“This was originally slated last year and due to the COVID-19 pandemic we did delay it one year,” she said. “So on the five-year plan what we have slated right now is a potential fee increase this year and a potential fee increase maybe in the next year or so, just seeing how the recycling levels out.”
Cities throughout North Carolina are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses and entertainment venues are opening once again and individuals are getting vaccinated. Fewer and fewer masks have been seen around communities in the state as 53 percent of individuals are now reportedly vaccinated in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS. Around 45 percent are fully vaccinated in Cabarrus County alone, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
But people are still recovering from the economic effects of the virus as 5 percent of the state remains unemployed which is down from more than 13 percent a year ago but up from 4 percent two years ago.
Dayvault said he at least wanted to discuss the possibility of avoiding that fee increase if possible.
“Now is the time to at least talk about it,” he said. “I’ve had several people at least comment about it in the past couple days.”
The challenge with his request was the budget had to be approved by June 30 and with the City Council meeting happening Monday, this put Kannapolis under a time crunch.
“You’re either going to have to adopt a balanced budget tonight or you’re going to have to amend this budget tonight,” Kannapolis City Attorney Wally Safrit said.
So they came to a compromise. They would approve the budget Monday, but plan to discuss the fee increase at their next meeting which is on July 12. Additionally, City Manager Legg said the City will not collect the increase in environmental fee for the month of July.
This will result in a decrease of about $60,000 in revenue, but he said it is something they can manage. So for now, the budget is approved but the discussion about the fee increase isn’t over yet.
“We’ll have further discussion about the environment fund changes,” Mayor Darrell Hinnant said, “and…we are adopting this budget as presented.”