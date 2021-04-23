City of Kannapolis unveils Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(County Commissioner) Barbara (Strang) and myself were at a meeting with (City Manager) Mike Legg (Wednesday) night and in that meeting with the Economic Development Commission, they were identifying the kinds of things businesses look at when they come to a community and ask, ‘What is it do we want and does this community have it?’” He said. “Almost always a trained work force is the No. 1 answer to what they’re looking for, but almost always in the Top 5 is a recreation plan.

“Because what they say to us when we talk to them privately, they say, ‘We want to have a great workforce, we want to have great people in here, we want you all to be ready to help us get it done, and we want our people to work hard, but at the end of the work week we want them to have fun and have recreational facilities.’ That’s what this is.”

This particular recreational facility went up quickly. Baronak talked about how fast the entire project went up and he was surprised to see how it was done in “one fell swoop.”

Kannapolis takes their motto — Discover a Healthy Life — seriously and getting a greenway such as this put in place was not something they wanted to put off. The City actively encourages people to get out and Loop the Loop and keeps the new Atrium Health Ballpark open for individuals to walk throughout the day if they so choose.