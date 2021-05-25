City of Kannapolis votes unanimously to approve Lakeshore Corporate Park plan

Kannapolis City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution authorizing the execution of a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Lakeshore Corporate Park, LLC for the redevelopment of the former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium site.

The site, which is located on Stadium Drive (off Lane Street) between I-85 to the east and Lake Fisher to the west, will be redeveloped by Fortius Capital Partners.

"Fortius Capital Partners is proud to be a part of the redevelopment of the former Intimidators Stadium into a first-class industrial park,” Harris Morrison, Managing Partner of Fortius Capital Partners said in a press release last week. “We applaud the City leaders for their bold and transformative vision — not only for this site, but also for downtown — and are thrilled to be a part of that vision.”

Kannapolis received two separate proposals for redeveloping the property, but elected to go with Fortius’s offer for the 55-acre site. The company will work with Richardson Properties and Windsor Commercial as their partner and contractor on the job.

