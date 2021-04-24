City of Kannapolis won't hold Jiggy with the Piggy in 2021

The City of Kannapolis announced Saturday it has decided not to host Jiggy with the Piggy in 2021.
“We considered many options but in the end decided we do not want to shortchange you or us with less than our very best,” a Facebook post from the City reads. “This festival requires many months of planning and expense on the part of our City, vendors, and entertainment guests. We want to ensure when we host it everyone can attend and have a wonderful time.”
While more than 25 percent of the community has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, and the infection rate due to those tested for the virus remains in the 6 percent range at last reporting, restrictions due to the novel coronavirus remain in place across the state of North Carolina.
Masks are still required in public, mass gatherings are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors while 50 percent of capacity is required for any outdoor events held at conference centers, reception venues, sports arenas and other live performance venues.
Governor Roy Cooper announced last week restrictions could be eased across the state as early as June, but with Jiggy with the Piggy set to take place April 30 through May 2, it would have been a challenge to put on the event like the City would like to.
The City cancelled Jiggy with the Piggy in 2020 due to the pandemic in North Carolina and did not want to put any people at risk this year either.
“Our first priority is to ensure that everyone is healthy and well,” the Facebook post reads. “We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you next year.”
Next year’s event is scheduled for May 13 through the 15th.