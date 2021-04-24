City of Kannapolis won't hold Jiggy with the Piggy in 2021

The City of Kannapolis announced Saturday it has decided not to host Jiggy with the Piggy in 2021.

“We considered many options but in the end decided we do not want to shortchange you or us with less than our very best,” a Facebook post from the City reads. “This festival requires many months of planning and expense on the part of our City, vendors, and entertainment guests. We want to ensure when we host it everyone can attend and have a wonderful time.”

While more than 25 percent of the community has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, and the infection rate due to those tested for the virus remains in the 6 percent range at last reporting, restrictions due to the novel coronavirus remain in place across the state of North Carolina.

Masks are still required in public, mass gatherings are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors while 50 percent of capacity is required for any outdoor events held at conference centers, reception venues, sports arenas and other live performance venues.