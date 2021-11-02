Civil Rights Leader Julius L. Chambers statue unveiled along Charlotte’s Trail of History

The sculptor, Ed Hamilton, is an award-winning American artist and sculptor. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and resident of Louisville, Kentucky, his commissions over three decades includes statues of boxer Joe Louis (Detroit), Abraham Lincoln (Louisville), and Martin Luther King Jr. (Newport News). With numerous awards, honors, and several works all over the country, Hamilton has dedicated much of his art to preserving history and celebrating Civil Rights leaders. Hamilton serves on many boards and panels for community arts organizations, and spends time teaching workshops and lectures for public schools, colleges and conferences.

“I was honored to be selected for the opportunity to memorialize my fraternity brother, Julius Chambers. I hope this statue provides proper context for the community, so children can aspire to achieve as he did and discover ways to help accomplish his goal of justice for all,” said Hamilton.

The Chambers sculpture will be the ninth project and 13th statue in the Trail of History’s collection, which is near uptown Charlotte in Midtown and follows the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.