Clear Water Arts Center renovations continue with ceramics center, classroom

One of the things that Clay Works suggested to the city is make the classroom space, for it to generate the most revenue, to be flexible.

To accommodate an adjustable classroom, most of the tables, lockers and storage will be on casters for free movement to allow the classroom to morph.

There will also be a foyer where the public can walk in to buy or view wares. There will also be clay and mix available for purchase. From the outside, the public will be able to view the studio and classroom through large windows.

The cost estimate for the project was originally $934,005, but COVID related price issues resulted in the lowest for $1,259,999 from Holden Building. In total, 10 construction companies requested bid documents and seven went on to submit Prequalification for Single Prime Contractors Forms. Holden Building had the lowest bid, despite price increases.

The renovations project has been in the works for at lest a 18 months.

In June the city council voted to submit a grant request to Mariam & Robert Hayes Charitable Trust for $36,183.00 to purchase six kilns and four kiln shelving carts to complete the kiln room within Ceramics Center. The city is also looking for grant opportunities to purchase pottery wheels.