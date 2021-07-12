Clear Water Arts Center renovations continue with ceramics center, classroom

CONCORD — The City of Concord voted to help the ClearWater Arts Center and Studio renovations continue with a ceramics center.
Clear Water is a developing initiative by the City of Concord with other community partners, including the Gibson Village Neighborhood Association, to create an arts-centric space in the community.
The hope is that the center will create community growth by inducting artists and creating a space available for not only viewing but use.
On Thursday, July 8, the council approved to award the bid for renovations to Holden Building for $1,259,999 to complete the entire ClearWater renovations using Community Development Block Grant funds.
To create the Ceramic Studio's design, the city consulted with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte's ceramic staff, Clay Works in Charlotte, Star Works and Carolina Clay Connections to see best practices.
The proposed renovations will provide one shared studio, a manager office, large classroom, glazing room, glaze mixing room, and a kiln room.
The shared studio will be available for rent to either two individuals or organizations. Ceramic artists will also be able to rent out the classroom to teach classes. And the space will also be available for the public to rent time slots on equipment on an individual basis.
One of the things that Clay Works suggested to the city is make the classroom space, for it to generate the most revenue, to be flexible.
To accommodate an adjustable classroom, most of the tables, lockers and storage will be on casters for free movement to allow the classroom to morph.
There will also be a foyer where the public can walk in to buy or view wares. There will also be clay and mix available for purchase. From the outside, the public will be able to view the studio and classroom through large windows.
The cost estimate for the project was originally $934,005, but COVID related price issues resulted in the lowest for $1,259,999 from Holden Building. In total, 10 construction companies requested bid documents and seven went on to submit Prequalification for Single Prime Contractors Forms. Holden Building had the lowest bid, despite price increases.
The renovations project has been in the works for at lest a 18 months.
In June the city council voted to submit a grant request to Mariam & Robert Hayes Charitable Trust for $36,183.00 to purchase six kilns and four kiln shelving carts to complete the kiln room within Ceramics Center. The city is also looking for grant opportunities to purchase pottery wheels.