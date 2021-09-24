ClearWater Studios to host 43rd Annual Tri State Sculptors Conference

CONCORD, NC – ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will host the 43rd Annual Tri State Sculptors Conference on Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 3. The conference will bring more than fifty professional and amateur artists from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia to Concord, NC. The public is invited to attend, learn about sculpture from practicing sculptors, view Exhibitions of new works, and even create their own custom cast iron artwork.

Exhibitions On View

As part of the event, three exhibitions of sculpture will open to the public: two indoor sculpture exhibitions in ClearWater’s galleries by Tri State Sculptors Association’s professional, and student members; and the newly installed outdoor sculpture exhibit from renowned artists Jim Gallucci and Carl Billingsley. The indoor exhibits will be on display from Oct. 4 through Nov. 5. Viewing is free and open to the public during ClearWater’s weekly drop-in hours or by appointment. An Open House Preview during the Conference will allow free public viewing on Friday evening, Oct. 1, from 6-8 p.m. Visitors can view the outdoor works anytime.

Concord’s First Large-Scale Sculpture Exhibit