CLT Alliance announces chief advocacy and strategy officer

In her new role at the CLT Alliance, O’Brien’s experience in advocacy and economic development strategy will be a huge asset to the Charlotte Region.

O’Brien said, “Charlotte has one of the nation’s fastest-growing populations and it is an exciting time to work with the Carolinas’ elected officials and business leaders as plans are designed and executed to respond to the disruptions created by COVID-19, build on sectoral strengths, market the region’s assets to attract businesses, modernize transportation connections and prepare workers for the new economy. This work is going to be part of the Charlotte Region’s history, and I am honored to be part of a team that will help put the strategies in place for seamless growth.”

“Kelly’s years of leadership and experience in strategic legislative advocacy, public policy development, regional economic research, and political communications will be incredibly valuable to the Charlotte Region and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, as the CLT Alliance seeks to amplify the voice of the region’s businesses and advocate with stakeholders on priorities that elevate the quality of life for all,” said Tracy Montross, Regional Director of Government Affairs for American Airlines and board member of the CLT Alliance Executive Committee.