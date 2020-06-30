CLT gives travel advice for flying from Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — The summer travel experience will be different for passengers flying in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. CLT has implemented several new safety measures due to COVID-19 to keep everyone safe and healthy. But it’s important to note, passengers also must do their part.
Before reaching the terminal» Arrive early
Passenger traffic is increasing. Expect lines and arrive early for scheduled flights. TSA and airlines recommend arriving to the airport at least two hours before domestic travel and three hours before international flights.
» Parking available in hourly deck
Currently, public parking is available in the Hourly Deck. CLT’s other parking lots are temporarily closed and will reopen in phases. When this occurs, visit CLT’s RealTime parking map to learn the latest updates on which lots are open. Remember before boarding the shuttle bus to the terminal, bring your face covering and have it accessible to put on when boarding the bus.
Inside the terminal» Wear a face covering
Keep your face covering easily accessible and not packed away in your luggage. N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent mandate requires the wearing of face coverings while in public, which includes all passengers, employees and CLT visitors at the terminal and on airport property. According to the CDC, everyone wearing a face covering greatly reduces the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Charlotte Douglas has face masks for passengers upon request at the Airport Visitor Info Center on Arrivals/Baggage Claim level and TSA checkpoint podiums. All airlines serving CLT require passengers to wear a face mask to board a flight as well.
» Wash your hands
Remember to wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. TSA allows one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags. Containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will be screened separately, which may add some time to the checkpoint screening experience. The airport also has nearly 50 hand sanitizing stations throughout the terminal.
» Practice social distancing
Practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, when possible. This can sometimes pose as a challenge because airports are different than restaurants or other private facilities that can limit the numbers of people allowed inside. CLT continues to work with its partners and concessionaires
» Be patient
As a reminder, please be patient and courteous to airport employees who are working hard to make sure the travel experience is easy, enjoyable and safe.
CLT preparationsCharlotte Douglas is making CLT ready to welcome growing passenger numbers. Temporary markings for social distancing have been added to TSA queue lines. Digital signage is in place sharing the airport’s safety measures and what passengers should do while traveling to remain safe.
Plastic screens have been installed at service counters and parking toll plaza cashier booths.
Housekeeping and airport staffers diligently continue to clean daily and conduct nightly deep cleanings at the terminal and on busses.
The Aviation Department has established an internal Experience Recovery Team, which continues to review every aspect of CLT’s operation. The team is implementing short-term and long-term measures to help keep passengers safe.
Airport guidelines and protocols will continue to evolve. CLT and partners are prepared to adapt operations in the days and weeks ahead. Additional information regarding safety measures in place at CLT is located on our COVID-19 Travel Update webpage.